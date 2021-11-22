Harmanpreet Kaur Named in WBBL-7 Team of the Tournament

Harmanpreet played 12 matches for the Renegades this season, scoring 399 runs in 11 innings at an average of 66.5 and a strike rate of 135.25. She scored three half-centuries, with her highest being an unbeaten 81.



As a bowler, Harmanpreet took 15 wickets at an average of 20.4, with her best being 3/22.



"Harmanpreet Kaur has been a dominant force with bat and ball for the Renegades, spearheading their rise back up the ladder after joining her new club. With bat in hand she has been unstoppable, hitting a competition-best 18 sixes, while she's also thrived in her new role with the ball in the Powerplay following the injury to star leg-spinner, Georgia Wareham," cricket.com.au wrote on Monday.



A total of eight Indian cricketers competed in the WBBL this season.



Perth Scorchers have secured a place in the final to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 27, as they wait for their title rivals.



The Renegades, thanks to Harmanpreet's all-round show, are strong contenders to make it to the final.



Brisbane Heat will take on Adelaide Strikers in the 'Eliminator' on November 24 and the winner will take on Melbourne Renegades in the 'Challenger' on November 25. The winner of the November 25 clash, will play the final against the Scorchers.