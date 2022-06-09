Harbhajan Singh Sees Hardik Pandya as a Future India Captain

“Hardik’s been brilliant. I think he had back issues and a lot of hard work has gone in. And the way he has made a comeback, not just as a player but as a captain, he’s been unbelievable for the Gujarat Titans,” Harbhajan Singh told The Quint on the sidelines of a Fanatic Sports event.

Hardik was among the top performers for the Titans, finishing the IPL season as the highest run-getter for the team and then coming up trumps with a fiery spell in the final match.

“Winning the maiden title, not just for Gujarat, but proving a point that he can also be in the running for captaincy going forward. He showed a lot of calmness and scored those runs, took the team forward by taking responsibility by bowling those crucial overs, and coming and batting at number 3,” Singh said.

“I hope he continues to work hard, and yes, he has the potential to lead India,” he added.

While Hardik was fantastic in the colours of the new franchise, Dinesh Karthik, who spent a lot of time at KKR, moved to RCB this season. And, goodness gracious, did he find a new lease of life – the bowlers mind you, didn’t enjoy seeing this.

“He’s been brilliant too. Even last year when he was playing for KKR, you know he just wanted to push himself for the last time and see if he can make it to the Indian side. I am so happy. I hope he will continue to play for as many years as he wants to now and go on his own terms. He was brilliant in the IPL and if he can do the same job for Team India, what he’s done for RCB, it’ll be great," Singh said.

The question that’s been on a lot of minds has been how and where does DK fit into the Indian XI. Imagine a batting order with Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and DK to finish off an innings in T20s.