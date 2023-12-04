"Harbhajan, Uthappa Can Still Play International Cricket," Says Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketers Robin Uthappa and Harbhajan Singh.
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels compatriots Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa can still play international cricket, despite hanging their boots more than a few years back.
In a telephonic interview with The Quint, when asked which member of his team could still play for their team on an international level, the veteran named spinner Harbhajan Singh and wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa.
"If you watch them play on TV you will not feel these guys have retired. All the credit goes to them because they come much more prepared. The way Bhajji is bowling, he bowled really well, he’s diving around the field and looking much younger. Uthappa is batting very well so he can be one of the picks too for sure."
In the ongoing league, Harbhajan has scalped 5 wickets from 4 matches with an economy of 4.60 while Uthappa has amassed 85 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 160.37.
“We had a great start. We have already won three matches but it's tiring because after a long World Cup coming on the field immediately it can take a toll on your body," he added.
Kaif and his Manipal Tigers teammate Harbhajan Singh have also played a lot of cricket for India together. The duo was instrumental in India's 2-wicket triumph in the NatWest Trophy final at London's Lord's Cricket Ground in 2002.
The former stitched a 47-run partnership with the latter and was named the player of the match for his unbeaten 87 off 75.
When asked if he believes that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the world, Kaif, arguably one of the greatest fielders of all times feels that Jadeja has gotten better with time and that his ability to field him at all places in the ground makes him an all-round fielder too.
"Jadeja has become an even better fielder with age. In the inaugural edition of the IPL, he was there as an U19 player and since then he's gotten better. He's an all-round fielder - he can do point, long-on, deep mid-wicket," Kaif said.
