"Harbhajan, Uthappa Can Still Play International Cricket," Says Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels compatriots Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa can still play international cricket, despite hanging their boots more than a few years back.

In a telephonic interview with The Quint, when asked which member of his team could still play for their team on an international level, the veteran named spinner Harbhajan Singh and wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa.

"If you watch them play on TV you will not feel these guys have retired. All the credit goes to them because they come much more prepared. The way Bhajji is bowling, he bowled really well, he’s diving around the field and looking much younger. Uthappa is batting very well so he can be one of the picks too for sure."

In the ongoing league, Harbhajan has scalped 5 wickets from 4 matches with an economy of 4.60 while Uthappa has amassed 85 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 160.37.