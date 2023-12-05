Glenn Maxwell Eyes off Shock Red-Ball Return for World Test Championship Series

Former teammate Mitchell Johnson recently aired some grievances surrounding Warner by indicating the veteran opener should not be able to select his own retirement date.

But Maxwell refused to get drawn into this discussion and instead opted to provide a glowing endorsement for his fellow World Cup winner.

“I'm not going to throw my name into some headlines about this,” Maxwell said.

“But Davey's been an absolute champion of Australian cricket for a long period of time and the selectors were pretty clear on what they thought of it (selecting him).

“I'm looking forward to seeing Davey in that first Test and him making a lot of runs this summer.”