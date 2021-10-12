Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian & His Partner Face Abuse Online After RCB Exit IPL

"Great season by RCB, unfortunately we fell well short of where we thought we should be. Doesn't take away from an amazing season. Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting," Maxwell wrote in a post on his Twitter handle.

"We are human beings who are giving out best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse," he added.

Maxwell's spoke out after RCB’s campaign ended in the playoffs. He thanked the "real fans" for their love and support during RCB's journey this season.

"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all.

Unfortunately, there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable. Please don't be like them," he added.