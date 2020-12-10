Full Schedule: England to Tour India For 4 Tests, 5 T20Is & 3 ODIs

England will be touring India to play across all three formats stretching 5 February 2021 to 28 March 2021, the two teams’ boards announced on Thursday.

The series will kickstart with a 4-match Test series with the opening fixture in Chennai starting 5 February. The second match will be played at the same venue and the teams then move to the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the remaining two fixtures.

The five-match T20 series will be played between 12 March and 20 March with all fixtures scheduled to be played also in Ahmadabad.

The tour then moves to Pune where the three ODIs will be played on 23 March, 26 March and 28 March.