BCCI Annual Contracts: Rs 7 Crore a Year For Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah

The annual contracts of India’s men’s cricketers has been announced by the BCCI with a total of 28 players on the retainer list for the period from October, 2020 to September, 2021.
The highest bracket is of Rs 7 crore which is the salary that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will earn in the period, apart from their match fee.
There are a total of four categories with the 'A+' category earning Rs 7 crore for the year. The 10 players in the 'A' category will get Rs 5 crore each while five players in category 'B' will get Rs 3 crore each.
The 10 cricketers in the 'C' category will get Rs 1 crore each.
Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.
Grade A: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya.
Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal.
Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.
Published: 15 Apr 2021,08:59 PM IST