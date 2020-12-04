Frustrating to See Youngsters Who Waste Their Talent: Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Rahul Dravid touched on how he does not like to see youngsters waste their talent and urged them to be the best that they can be. Dravid is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

“Thousands of people would want to be in a position that I want to be in, in a sense I owe it to them to do the best I can with the talent over the period of time that I have. That was being truthful to me,” Dravid told ET Now, while talking about how to get the best of oneself.