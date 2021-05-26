Freak Dressing Room Injury Rules Ben Foakes Out of NZ Test Series

England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was on Wednesday ruled out of next month's Test series against New Zealand due to hamstring injury, forcing team management to call up wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and opener Haseeb Hameed.

Foakes sustained the injury on Sunday after slipping on socks while walking in the dressing room following Surrey's County Championship match against Middlesex at the Oval.

"Foakes, who was selected in the England men's squad earlier this month, was set to play his first Test in home conditions next month at Lord's, sustained the [torn left hamstring] injury on Sunday slipping in the dressing room after Surrey's County Championship fixture against Middlesex at the Kia Oval," said an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.