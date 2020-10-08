Former South African Pacer Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

The younger brother of former South Africa cricketer Vernon Philander has been shot dead near his home in Cape Town.

According to media reports, Tyrone Philander, 32, was delivering water to a neighbour in Ravensmead on Wednesday afternoon when he was gunned down. Police have confirmed that they were investigating a murder and the shooter was still on the run, The South African reports.

Vernon, who bowed out of international cricket this year, thanked the public for their messages of support.