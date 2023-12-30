Former Nepal Cricket Captain Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape

advertisement
Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been convicted by a local Kathmandu District Court for rape and the extent of punishment will be declared on Saturday, the Kathmandu Post reported on Friday.
A single-judge bench of the Kathmandu District Court convicted Lamichhane for the alleged sexual offence following hearings that started on Sunday. The Court convicted the cricketer of raping a girl by taking advantage of her financial condition.
Lamichhane made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against the West Indies, where he represented a World XI side.
A girl had filed a police complaint in September 2022, accusing Lamichhane of raping her in a hotel room in Kathmandu. Police confirmed that the CCTV footage of the hotel revealed Lamichhane was staying with the girl.
A Kathmandu District Court had authorised Lamichhane's arrest for further investigation. During the arrest period, Lamichhane was due to take part in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League representing Jamaica Tallawahs but had to pull out because of the rape allegations.
He was released on bail following a court order in January 2023.
Earlier in February, the Scotland cricket team players had refused to shake Lamichhane’s hands after their 3-wicket loss to Nepal.
The Scottish players shook hands with every Nepal player, except Lamichhane as part of a silent protest to the spinner’s continued presence and participation in the ICC’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series which also includes Namibia. Lamichhane had been made aware of the protest beforehand.
Lamichhane is the first cricketer from Nepal to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he made his debut for the Delhi Capitals in 2018.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)