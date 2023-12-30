Former Nepal Cricket Captain Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape

Lamichhane made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against the West Indies, where he represented a World XI side.

A girl had filed a police complaint in September 2022, accusing Lamichhane of raping her in a hotel room in Kathmandu. Police confirmed that the CCTV footage of the hotel revealed Lamichhane was staying with the girl.

A Kathmandu District Court had authorised Lamichhane's arrest for further investigation. During the arrest period, Lamichhane was due to take part in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League representing Jamaica Tallawahs but had to pull out because of the rape allegations.

He was released on bail following a court order in January 2023.