Former India Pacer David Johnson Dies After Falling, Police Suspect Suicide

The police stated that Johnson had been facing health issues for a year and had spent the last week in the hospital.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble stated, “Saddened to hear of the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon, ‘Benny’!”

Johnson was a former fast bowler known for his brief stint with the Indian cricket team. He played two Tests for India in 1996, taking three wickets. In domestic cricket, he picked up 125 wickets for Karnataka in 39 first-class appearances. The highlight of Johnson’s career was clocking a speed of 157.8 km/h during a Test match against Australia.

He was born on 16 October 1971, in Arsikere town of Hassan district in Karnataka.