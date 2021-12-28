Focus on Rohit Sharma as Selectors Delay Picking ODI Squad for South Africa

"The team selection meeting will happen after the first Test. It could be on December 30 or 31st but the BCCI is yet to take a final call. Rohit is pulling all stops to get fit but hamstring injuries are a bit different from other injuries.

"It has been learnt that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are unavailable for selection. About Rohit, a call will be taken closer to the selection date," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel has paved the way for a comeback for R Ashwin.

If Rohit indeed does not recover from injury in time, the Indian team will be led by KL Rahul, who is the vice-captain.

"It could well happen that Rohit is not fit by the time of selection cut-off but then with the first ODI still three weeks away, he could get enough time to be with the team and regain full fitness closer to the date.

"In that case, he can be selected subject to fitness. These are things that chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma needs to check," the official was quoted as saying.

Among the new players who are likely to get a look in for SA are Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom have been in good form.

(With PTI inputs)