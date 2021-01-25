Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Cricket’s T10 League

The fourth season this year stretches from 28 January to 6 February, comprising 29 matches, and will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Much like last season, eight teams will play the tournament and have now been divided into two groups of four teams each.

Defending champions Maratha Arabians are slotted in Group A with Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors - the Champions of 2018 edition. Last year’s runners-up Deccan Gladiators are in Group B with Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils.

The teams will play three matches each in the group stage before heading into the Super League on February 1. A total of 12 matches in the group stage, followed by 12 more in the Super League, will give way to the playoffs from February 5.

The top two-ranked teams will take on each other in the Qualifier for a place in the final, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will be up against each other in Eliminator 1 on February 5. Thereafter the runner-up in the Qualifier will play against the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 for a place in the final on the same day.