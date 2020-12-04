Explained: Where’s BCCI’s COVID-Hit Domestic Cricket Season Headed

With the IPL done and dusted and the Indian cricket team engaged in a long tour of Australia, the BCCI’s focus is now on the domestic season and how to make the most of the situation marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the BCCI be able to conduct all its tournaments or will some have to be skipped? The IPL, in UAE, had 8 teams and back home the Indian Super League with 11 teams is being held in a bio-secure bubble. The BCCI will understandably follow a similar practice. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah along with treasurer Arun Dhumal visited Punjab for inspection ahead of the season.