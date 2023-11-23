Ex-West Indies Cricketer Marlon Samuels Banned for 6 Years Under Anti-Corruption

Alex Marshall, who heads up the ICC HR and Integrity Unit, said: "Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

“Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."

The four charges Samuels was found guilty of are: Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.