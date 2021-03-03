England’s Zak Crawley Asks: Why Shouldn’t India Prepare Turners?

England trail 1-2 in the series and their chance of making the final of the World Test Championship is over. India though are in with a strong chance. If they win or even draw the fourth and final Test, then they will qualify for the final against New Zealand in London in June.

Visitors England last won a series in India in 2012-13 and since then they have won just one out of eight Tests they have played in India. They have lost six of those Tests, including four on the last tour.

"There's definitely a way back. We're only one game down. We still have loads of confidence in our ability. They've got great players in their side and they've struggled for runs as well. It's not like they're scoring millions and we're scoring none. It's been a pretty low-scoring encounter, especially in the last game."