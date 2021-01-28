England’s Weak Link is Their Top 3 as India Cement Theirs

Crawley has batted at No.3 in the two Tests before the Sri Lanka series and even scored a double century at that position. However, he was pushed up the order as Burns stayed home during the tour of Sri Lanka.

Hussain has pointed out at technical issues in Crawley's batting against the spinners saying that he tends to play across the line, and that makes him vulnerable. He made similar observations for Sibley.

Besides, none of these possible England top three have played in the subcontinental conditions except in Sri Lanka. While this was Sibley and Crawley's first outing there, Burn had travelled to Sri Lanka with the English team in 2018. He aggregated 155 in six innings at an average of 25.83 and scored just one fifty on that tour.

The lack of experience of the English top three in these conditions, and especially against a quality spin attack that India presents, leaves the visitors quite vulnerable.