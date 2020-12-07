England’s Tour of South Africa Called Off Due to COVID-19 Cases

Cricket South Africa had hoped to be able to host back-to-back ODIs on Tuesday and Wednesday, however, according to a ESPNCricinfo report the decision to cancel the rest of the tour had to be taken after pressure from the England Cricket Board. The English touring party are expected to fly back on Thursday and are still awaiting on the details of the unconfirmed positive tests within the camp.

In a joint statement, the chief executives of both boards cited player welfare as a primary concern in the decision to abandon the tour, with players understood to be uneasy about recent developments and the fact that the bio-secure bubble had been breached.

"The decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams," the statement said. "CSA and the ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men's Super League, can take place in the future."

Kugandrie Govender, CSA's acting CEO, said: "The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us.