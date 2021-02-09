England Win by 227 Runs, India Lose a Home Test After 4 Years

For India, captain Virat Kohli was the top scorer with 72 off 104 balls while young Shubman Gill chipped in with a 83-ball 50.

After winning the toss, England had scored 578 in their first innings, thanks to captain Joe Root's superb 218, Dominic Sibley's 87, and Stokes's 82. In reply, India posted 337, and conceded a lead of 241. In their second innings, Indian bowlers performed much better as they bowled England out for 178, thanks to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who took six wickets for 61.

But chasing a target of 420 was always going to be extremely tough for India on a crumbling and dusty MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch.

This was India's first defeat against England at this venue in 35 years, during which five Tests were played.

The second Test will also be played in Chennai, from Saturday.

Brief scores: India 337 (Rishabh Pant 91; Dominic Bess 4/76) and 192 (Virat Kohli 72, Jack Leach 4/76) lose to England 578 (Joe Root 218; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84) and 178 (Joe Root 40; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/61) by 227 runs