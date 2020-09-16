England vs Australia 3rd ODI: How, Where to Watch Live Streaming?

England will be locking horns with Australia in the final ODI of the three match series on Wednesday, 16 September. Australia will be returning for the first time to the international arena since the COVID-19 suspended all international cricket matches worldwide.
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa hopes star batsman Steve Smith can return to the team for the decider on Wednesday.
The three-match ODI series is locked 1-1 after hosts England drew level in dramatic fashion. A dramatic batting collapse, including loss of four wickets for three runs, saw Australia suffer a 24-run defeat against England at the Old Trafford.
Chasing what was a tricky target of 232, the visitors bundled out for 207 in the 49th over with the result meaning that England have extended their lead at the top of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League.
Smith will return for Wednesday's deciding ODI having sat out the first two games after being hit on the head in the nets.
When and what time will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match take place?
The England vs Australia 3rd ODI Match will start at 5:30 pm on 16 September.
Where will the England vs Australia 3rd ODI Match be held?
The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be held at the Emirate Old Tafford, Manchester.
Which channel will telecast the England vs Australia 3rd ODI Match?
The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Fancode app. It will be also be live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
How to watch the live streaming of England vs Australia 3rd ODI Match?
The England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Fancode app.
What are the squads for England vs Australia 3rd ODI Match?
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
