England to Play Two T20Is in First Pakistan Tour for 16 Years

Wasim Khan said the ECB’s confirmation further endorses Pakistan as “safe and secure”. IANS England will tour Pakistan in 2021 for two T20Is. | (Image: ECB) Cricket Wasim Khan said the ECB’s confirmation further endorses Pakistan as “safe and secure”.

England will make their first visit to Pakistan in 16 years when they will play two T20Is in Karachi on October 14 and 15 next year. England will arrive in Karachi on October 12, and both the sides will depart for India on October 16 for the T20 World Cup at the end of the series. England last toured Pakistan in 2005 when they played three Tests and five ODIs. The subsequent series between the two sides in 2012 and 2015 were played in the United Arab Emirates.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the 2021 tour on Tuesday evening following last month's invite by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a short tour in January 2021. Due to the non-availability of its top stars during that period as they will be busy in international cricket, the ECB proposed the short tour in October in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. "I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20Is in October 2021. This will be their first visit to Pakistan for 16 years and will open the door for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.