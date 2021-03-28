England Speedster Jofra Archer to Undergo Surgery on Right Arm

The surgery on Archer's hand will take place on March 29, so that he can recover during the planned break following his elbow injection.

Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying out to India to prepare for the Test series. The injury was managed by the ECB's medical team through the tour and it did not impact his availability.

Further investigation and a specialist opinion was sought upon his return to England. In conjunction with the ECB medical panel, it has been decided that a surgery is the best option to manage his injury in the longer term.

The 25-year-old fast bowler was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India and will also miss the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

While Archer played only two of the four Tests in India, the first and the third, he played all five T20 Internationals before getting ruled out of the ODI series.