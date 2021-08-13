England Fight Back On Day 2; Ravindra Jadeja Steady in Morning Session

At 282/5, India, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle were going to need to stabilise.

Pant danced down the track to Anderson and shouldered arms while Jadeja stayed put in his crease and let the ball go as both batters curbed their natural instincts, thwarting England’s charges on an overcast morning.

A fighting 37 off 58 from Pant meant India hadn’t collapsed as was the worry after the early wickets, but crucially lost the talented batter half an hour before Lunch. Pant, looking to accelerate the scoring rate a shade, tried to cut one that was too close to the body and edged it to Jos Buttler off Mark Wood.

Pant found the boundary five times and was starting to look dangerous when he was dismissed. Jadeja at the other end was playing second fiddle and more than a fair few dots.

Off the next over, Mohammed Shami, who walked in at 8, was dismissed first ball by Moeen Ali, reducing India to 336/7 with 20 minutes to go for Lunch.