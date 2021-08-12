England Bowl First at Lord's; Ishant Sharma Replaces Injured Shardul Thakur

England captain Joe Root has won the toss at Lord's and asked India and Virat Kohli to bat first.

England's veteran pacer James Anderson has passed a late fitness test and is part of the playing XI along with Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Haseeb Hameed are the three changes for the hosts. Zak Crawley, Stuart Broad and Dan Lawrence miss out.

India have made only one change with the injured. Shardul Thakur replaced by Ishant Sharma. The visitors have not picked R Ashwin for the second Test running and are playing with one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.