England & Aus Players Share Drink; Noise Complaint Forces Police to Act: Report

The tourists lost the five-match series 0-4.



The report also said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed that "they will launch an investigation into the incident". Three Australian players were also reportedly present in the bar.



"The video appears to corroborate claims that senior management have allowed a drinking culture to develop in the squad and compounds the pressure on (England) head coach Chris Silverwood and his team following a humiliating 4-0 series defeat by Australia," said the report.



The mobile phone footage captures the group of players, also including Australia's Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head, in the outside bar area on the fourth floor of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in central Hobart around 6 a.m. after Australia's win in the final Test that was achieved inside three days, the report added.



A 30-second video posted on theroar.com.au supposedly of the incident shows the England and Australian cricketers surrounded by several police personnel, with an officer clearly heard calling out the names of Nathan Lyon, Joe Root and Alex Carey.



A female officer is also heard saying to the group, "Too loud… You have obviously been asked to pack up, so we've been asked to come. Time for bed. Thank you. They just want to pack up."



The police reportedly came to the hotel after receiving a "noise complaint".