Sarah Glenn Stars in England’s Win as They Go up 2-0 Against WI

Defending 151, England’s spinners came out and performed brilliantly to give consecutive wins to their side. IANS England’s leg-spinner Sarah Glenn was the Player of the Match, after she starred with both bat and ball to give England its second win in as many games. | (Photo courtesy: England Cricket) Cricket Defending 151, England’s spinners came out and performed brilliantly to give consecutive wins to their side.

England bowlers came out with a brilliant performance as they helped their team secure a 47-run win against West Indies women and take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. Batting first, England women managed to score 151/8, despite a top score of just 26 on Wednesday evening. Put into bat, Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt got off to a strong start as they put on 30 runs in the first three overs. However, Shakera Selman gave just four runs in her first over and had the priced scalp of Beaumont who was caught at mid-on after scoring 21. After the end of the powerplay, West Indies put themselves on top as Stephanie Taylor had Nat Sciver stumped before a mix-up allowed Deandra Dottin to run out Wyatt.

Heather Knight and Amy Jones kept the innings moving with a 40-run partnership and put England innings back on track but then they lost three wickets in the space of 10 runs and looked like getting bowled out even before the completion of 20 overs. However, Sarah Glenn and Katherine Brunt prevented the collapse and added 46 runs from 31 balls. Sophie Ecclestone capped off the innings with 11 runs from four balls to take the hosts to 151/8. West Indies didn't look comfortable at any point during their chase and even though Dottin and Taylor contributed with 38 and 28 respectively, the other batters struggled and all the visitors could manage was 104 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The two teams will now face each other in the third match at the same venue on Saturday, 26 September. Brief scores: England Women 151/8 (Sarah Glenn 26, A Jones 25; Stafanie Taylor 2/12) beat West Indies Women 104/8 (Deandra Dottin 38, Stafanie Taylor 28; Mady Villiers 2/10) by 47 runs.