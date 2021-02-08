Edtech Firm BYJU’s Becomes ICC’s Global Partner for 3 Years  

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced edtech platform BYJU'S as its global partner from 2021 to 2023.

In addition to the integrated brand presence at some of the world's biggest sporting events, BYJU'S will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns.

In August 2019, the company became the official jersey partners of the Indian cricket team.

"We are excited to have BYJU'S on board as one of our global partners and look forward to having a great innings together. Cricket is a sport where resilience, perseverance and conviction are crucial qualities and the partnership with BYJU'S will allow that to be fostered by a wider audience both young and old," said Manu Sawhney Chief Executive, ICC.