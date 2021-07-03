ECB Announce Sanctions On Ollie Robinson For Old Racist Tweets

For the other three games, Robinson has already served suspension. He was dropped from the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston from June 10 to 14 and then pulled himself out of two Vitality Blast T20 matches for Sussex even though he was allowed to play in them.



"Following a hearing on 30 June, the Panel decided that Robinson should be suspended from playing cricket for eight matches, five of which will be suspended for two years," the statement added.



"As regards the three matches which are the subject of immediate suspension, the Panel has taken into account the suspension imposed by the England Team from the second LV= Insurance Men's Test against New Zealand, together with two of the Vitality Blast T20 matches from which Robinson voluntarily withdrew himself from selection for Sussex CCC due to the impact of these proceedings," it further said.



"Robinson is therefore free to play cricket immediately," the statement concluded.



Robinson had targeted multiple sections of the society in his tweets.