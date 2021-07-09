Don't Think There Was a Dip in My Performance: Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said not much should be read into his demotion from Grade B to C in the Indian Cricket board's annual contracts list, and added that his complete focus was on giving his best performance during the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, beginning from 13 July.

While Chahal was one of the mainstays of India's One-Day International squad for the 2019 World Cup, today he doesn't have an assured slot in the team. The spinner also did not figure in the three ODIs against England in March this year.

But Chahal says it's got nothing to do with his form.