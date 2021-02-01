Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu Win Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Title

Siddharth removed Baroda's top-scorer and skipper Kedar Devdhar early when the total was just 22. He then ran through the middle-order, getting rid of wicket-keeper Smit Patel, Abhimanyu Rajput and hard-hitter Karthik Kakade to leave Baroda reeling at 36 for six.

"I wanted to keep it simple. It paid off for me. I am really happy. My aim was to do well for my team. I have been working hard with my variations. The arm-ball has been my strength," said Siddharth after the match.