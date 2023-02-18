Delhi Test, Day 2: Axar Stars With 74 as India Score 262, Aus 61/1 at Stumps

At one point, it looked like Australia will have a huge lead, as India were reduced to 139/7 in 50.5 overs but Axar slammed 74 off 115 balls and shared an important 114-run partnership off 177 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37 off 71 balls, for the eighth wicket to put India on the threshold of taking a lead.



But they missed out on the psychological advantage by a solitary run as Australia wrapped up the Indian first innings within 3.3 overs of taking the second new ball. For Australia, premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with 5-60, including taking four wickets in the morning session.



The final session began with Lyon and Todd Murphy sharing bowling duties and countering them were Axar and Ashwin with defence, strike rotation and some lucky byes. As India reached 200, the crowd got its voice back and were cheering loudly for Axar and Ashwin.



Steve Smith at slip couldn't make a dash for a low catch when Axar was batting, while Matthew Renshaw didn't grab a chance of taking Ashwin's catch at leg slip, giving the batters boundaries. Axar got his fifty in 94 balls when he lofted Matthew Kuhnemann over wide long-on for six, with the crowd massively entertained by his blitzkrieg.



Pat Cummins brought himself to find some reverse swing, but Axar hit him for a sumptuous drive between cover and mid-off for four, followed by a smashing cut through the off-side for another boundary. Lyon also came under the attack with Axar cutting through backward point while an outside edge flew off Ashwin's bat past slip to make it two fours in the over.



With the second new ball available, Australia took it and got success immediately as Ashwin chipped to a diving square leg off Cummins, falling for 37. Axar then created room against Murphy to hit him over extra cover for six.



But on the very next ball, Axar tried to go over mid-on, but Cummins dived to his left and took a one-handed screamer of a catch over his head. Kuhnemann ended the Indian innings by castling Mohammed Shami for two.



Earlier, Lyon ran through the Indian top order in the morning session, taking out K.L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer to leave India at 88/4. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja joined forces for a 59-run stand, off 129 balls, for the fifth wicket.



While Kohli was patient, showed solid footwork and rotated the strike well, Jadeja was solid in defence and drove off Murphy while clipping off Lyon for boundaries. But Murphy trapped Jadeja plumb in front with an off-break delivery coming in with the arm. Jadeja took the review, but replays showed the ball hitting middle stump.



Kohli then became Kuhnemann's maiden Test wicket when he was rapped in front of the middle stump. With his bat and pad so close to meeting the ball at the same time, TV umpire Richard Illingworth concluded ball hit the pad first and retained the on-field call as ball tracking showed the umpire's call, resulting in Kohli falling six runs short of his fifty.



K.S. Bharat began with a reverse sweep off Lyon. But three balls later, the off-spinner had the last laugh by having the Indian wicketkeeper go for the sweep early and lobbed off the glove to slip running backwards, giving Lyon his five-fer. From there, Ashwin and Axar mixed caution with aggression to bail India out of trouble, though Australia took a one-run lead.