Definitely One of the Greatest, Hard To Put It in Words – Rohit on T20 WC Win

India skipper Rohit Sharma has described the prospect of securing the 2024 T20 World Cup title as the pinnacle of his career and said winning matches and trophies for India has always been his foremost aspiration. In a battle between two unbeaten sides in the final, Men in Blue sealed T20 World Cup glory after an epic duel against South Africa with a seven-run win on Saturday night.

However, after leading his side to ultimate glory, Rohit and Virat Kohli confirmed that they played their final international in the shortest format of the game. In the post-game press conference, when asked if it was the best moment of his career, Rohit agreed it was certainly up there with the highlights thus far.