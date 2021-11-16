Debut for Avesh? Does Chahal Return? What India's Playing XI Could be Like vs NZ

The Indian men’s cricket team begin a new era from Wednesday as Rohit Sharma takes charge of the T20 team with Rahul Dravid as the coach, replacing Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

First up for the Indian team will be the New Zealand side led by Tim Southee in the absence of Kane Williamson, who will sit out the T20s.

The much-changed Indian team could see a debut or two in Jaipur in the opening game with both the new coach and captain emphasising on the importance of rotation to keep the players at their fittest.