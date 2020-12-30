Debutants Gill and Siraj Impress With Boldness, Self-Assurance

Hyderabad Cricket Association vice-president John Manoj told IANS: "We had picked Siraj in the under-23 bowler. But it was after the arrival of Bharat Arun as coach of Hyderabad in 2016 that he learnt what it takes to be a professional bowler and raise the bar. He learnt how much hard work you have to put in practice sessions. Arun, the then bowling coach, had worked a lot on him."

Arun is now the India bowling coach and that is helping Siraj, by his own admission.

The right-arm pace bowler has five years of experience playing first-class cricket prior to his debut Test.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday too credited domestic cricket and other non-Test first-class experience as the reason behind Siraj's ability to bowl with discipline.

"It's really difficult for debutants to bowl with discipline but that's where I think the first-class experience comes in handy. Even India A level, that helps a lot; the way Siraj bowled was magnificent. [In his] first Test match, bowling with the same discipline and patience was very good to see. Credit to both of them [Siraj and Gill] for showing character and attitude," said Rahane after the match.