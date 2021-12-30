Day 5, India vs South Africa: Is Weather a Source of Concern for Kohli & Co

File: Rain washed out Day 2 between India and South Africa at Centurion.
Image: IANS
The equation for the Indian team at Centurion is quite simple, knock over 6 wickets that remain in the South African innings to win the opening Test of the series. South Africa on the other hand will be looking towards Dean Elgar to carry on with his efforts of keeping the Indian bowlers at bay, and then the weather gods.
The weather played a big part in the Test, washing out all of Day 2 and is expected to affect the final day of the game as well. According to Accuweather, there's a 65% chance of precipitation during the afternoon on Day 5 of the Test with two hours of rain predicted. Furthermore, there's a 39% chance of a thunderstorm.
South Africa are 211 runs short of the target of 305 and will have to bat out of their skins if they want to save the Test. The captain was unbeaten on 52 at stumps on the fourth day.
The morning of Day 5 has begun with clear skies with more than one journalist tweeting updates, and expecting play to happen.
India’s pacers have been in fine form this Test and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will want to knock over the Proteas quickly because the rain threat in the afternoon could eventually push the game towards a draw.
After the superb performance so far in the game, Virat Kohli and co will be disappointed if they cannot turn it into a morale boosting win at the start of the tour.
