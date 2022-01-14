Day 4, India vs SA 3rd Test: Kohli & Co Need 8 Wickets; SA Need 111 Runs More

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket
Image: ICC
On Day 4, the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah will be eyeing quick wickets as they need 8 more to win the Test and the series against South Africa. The hosts however are 111 runs behind the target of 212 as they begin the penultimate day of the contest at Newlands.
South Africa’s mainstay in the first innings, Keegan Petersen is in the middle and will be joined by Rassie van der Dussen at the start of play. Petersen is unbeaten on 48 and was looking good on Day 3.
For India, one of the first targets will be to dismiss him as early as possible. Day 2 and 3 saw wickets fall of the second delivery.
Batting first, India put up a total of 223 in the first innings, riding Virat Kohli’s defensive 79. However, in response South Africa batted well too with Keegan Petersen starring with a 72 of his own as Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets and the hosts were rolled over for 210. In the second Indian innings, it was all Rishabh Pant, who scored an unbeaten 100 as the visitors huffed and puffed their way to 198, asking the hosts to chase 212 to win the Test and series.
The series is delicately poised at 1-1 with India looking to win their first series ever in South Africa. India have never lost a Test under Kohli's captaincy while defending a target in excess of 139