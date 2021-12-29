Day 4, India vs SA: Ngidi Dismisses KL Rahul for 23; Kohli Joins Pujara

India's overnight batters KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur set out to extend the lead from 146 on the fourth morning as the visitors were eyeing the win. India had batted 6 overs on Day 3 in the final half hour before stumps.

Shardul survived an early LBW appeal against Marco Jansen when he shouldered arms to an incoming delivery. The duo added another 14 in the first half hour before Shardul was caught in the slips for 10. Rabada's catching the outside edge with a short on which the batter tried to fend away. SA's bowlers had started the day on the money, making the batters play in the morning session and making it tough for the batters to score freely.

Cheteshwar Pujara joined KL Rahul and the duo continued to be watchful as the Proteas looked for more wickets, bowling with good intensity through the first hour. Pujara and Rahul added 20 to the cause, stretching the lead beyond 180 before the vice-captain was dismissed for 23. Rahul was comfortably caught by Dean Elgar of Ngidi in the slips after copping a couple of blows to the body before that. India were 54/3 as Virat Kohli joined Pujara in the middle.