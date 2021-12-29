Day 4, India vs SA: Ngidi Dismisses KL Rahul for 23; Kohli Joins Pujara

KL Rahul
Image: BCCI
Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi picked wickets in the morning session on Day 4 against India, sending back Shardul Thakur for 10 and KL Rahul for 23, respectively as India were dealt a couple of big blows in their quest for quick runs.
Both Thakur and Rahul were caught in the slips as South Africa bowled probing lengths and lines in the first session of the day. India, who had Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle, had found scoring difficult as the hosts were bowling with good control.
India's overnight batters KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur set out to extend the lead from 146 on the fourth morning as the visitors were eyeing the win. India had batted 6 overs on Day 3 in the final half hour before stumps.
Shardul survived an early LBW appeal against Marco Jansen when he shouldered arms to an incoming delivery. The duo added another 14 in the first half hour before Shardul was caught in the slips for 10. Rabada's catching the outside edge with a short on which the batter tried to fend away. SA's bowlers had started the day on the money, making the batters play in the morning session and making it tough for the batters to score freely.
Cheteshwar Pujara joined KL Rahul and the duo continued to be watchful as the Proteas looked for more wickets, bowling with good intensity through the first hour. Pujara and Rahul added 20 to the cause, stretching the lead beyond 180 before the vice-captain was dismissed for 23. Rahul was comfortably caught by Dean Elgar of Ngidi in the slips after copping a couple of blows to the body before that. India were 54/3 as Virat Kohli joined Pujara in the middle.
On Day 3, India were first bowled out quickly for 327 before Mohammed Shami picked another five-wicket haul and helped clean up the hosts for 197. Shami also reached 200 Test wickets while Rishabh Pant got his 100th Test dismissal.
South Africa picked the wicket of Mayank Agarwal for 4 on Day 3 in the final hour before stumps was called. There was no play on Day 2 as it was washed out while Day 1 say India’s batters control proceedings with KL Rahul scoring a century. Mayank Agarwal too scored a half century on the opening day. India are without vice-captain Rohit Sharma due to injury.
For South Africa, in the first innings Ngidi bagged 6 wickets and Rabada picked 3 as well. Day 4 is expected to see 98 overs being bowled like Day 3 because of the rain interruption in between. Day 5 is also expected to see thunderstorms.
