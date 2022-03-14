Day 3 Pink Ball Test: Mendis-Karunaratne Battling It Out Against India Bowlers

India won the toss and batted first, but the batters found it very difficult to get going. The Indian top order failed to fire and it was left to Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari to steady the ship with a solid partnership. However, that didn’t last too long either and after 47 runs together, the duo departed quickly one after the other.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer attacked SL’s bowlers with Iyer going hammer and tongs against the spinners, and scoring a superb 92 to drive the total to 252. After that Sri Lanka came out to bat in the final session and failed to hold out as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared 5 wickets among themselves. SL lost 6 wickets and have their task cut out on the second day.

On the second day, India rolled over SL within the first half hour for 109, before the host batters pummelled the bowlers and added on the misery. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played attacking knocks, scoring half-centuries before India set Sri lanka a target of 447 runs.

Before close of play, India had picked one wicket, with Sri Lanka going in at 28/1 at stumps.