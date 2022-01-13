Day 3, India vs SA 3rd Test: Pujara & Rahane Depart Cheaply in First Two Overs

With both teams looking for a solid start on Day 3, it was the South African bowler Marco Jansen, who did a Jasprit Bumrah of sorts, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara of the second ball of the day. On Day 2, Bumrah had sent Aiden Markram packing of the second delivery of the day.

Jansen got one to bounce uncomfortably into Pujara’s body who tried to fend it away, but gloved it in the direction of leg slip, where Keegan Petersen dived to take a fantastic catch. Pujara walked back for 9 as India started the day under pressure.

Off the next over, the day's second, Kagiso Rabada struck too for SA, removing Ajinkya Rahane with a brute of a delivery. Rabada got one to climb and Rahane could not get out of the way, gloving it to the keeper, who parried it to Dean Elgar to dismiss the batter for 1.