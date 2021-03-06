4th Test: Ashwin Gets Crawley, Bairstow Early, India in Command

After Rishabh Pant’s century on Day 2, India’s Washington Sundar (96) and Axar Patel (43) piled on the misery for the England bowlers on the third morning as they added 71 runs and stretched the lead to 160 as the hosts were bowled out for 365 in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
England desperately needing their top order to fire were in trouble right after lunch as R Ashwin had Zak Crawly bamboozled and gone for 5 and then send Jonny Bairstow packing of the next ball.
India, who began the day with a lead of 89 runs, had Sundar and Axar taking the attack to the spinners. The duo continued to frustrate England and went on to complete the second consecutive century partnership of the innings.
Sundar, who started the day with 60 to his name, got his first runs of the day with a six and a four of Dom Bess, which stretched India’s lead over 100, as England’s bowlers continued to feel the heat.
With India looking set for a bigger score than they eventually registered, Axar was runout in 113th over when he tried to steal a single to mid-on and was sent back.
Off the next over, Stokes packed off Ishant Sharma of the first delivery before wrapping up the innings with the wicket of Mohammed Siraj, also for a 0.
India, with four ducks in the line-up, were bowled out just before lunch with a healthy lead of 160. James Anderson picked 3 wickets while Stokes took 4 and Jack Leach had 2 to boast off.
Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley took England safely to Lunch, playing out three overs before disaster struck right after the break.
R Ashwin dismissed Crawley, caught at slip by Ajinkya Rahane for 5, and then had Jonny Bairstow guiding it into the hands of Rohit Sharma at leg slip of the next delivery.
England captain Joe Root negotiated the hat-trick delivery as Sibley looked on from the other end. England at 10/2 were in quite spot of bother.
Earlier on Day 2, Pant’s masterclass had swung the game in India’s favour after the visitors had been bowled out for 205 on Day 1. India desperately needed the century from Pant and Sundar’s heroics as well as they were in a spot of bother with the score at 80/4 for the wicket-keeper batsman walked out.
India lead the four-match Test series 2-1 and avoiding defeat in the fourth Test will ensure they qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
Published: 06 Mar 2021,09:43 AM IST