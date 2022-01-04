Day 2, India vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah and Co Look for Wickets in Morning Session

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket in the first innings.
Image: ICC
India with stand-in captain KL Rahul will keep it simple in the first session of the second day of the second Test against South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah and co will be looking for wickets as SA trail by 167 runs on the second morning. Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen remained unbeaten on 11 and 14 when stumps were called on the opening day.
India had an injury scare with Mohammed Siraj on Day 1, but he has taken the field on Day 2. He had limped off with a muscle injury.
The SA batters have made a quiet start to the day even as India's bowlers probe away.
India’s first innings wasn’t as good as they would have liked with KL Rahul top scoring with 50 and R Ashwin adding 46 to the cause. Marco Jansen (4), Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier, three each, shared the wickets for SA as the Indian innings was completed with the score at 202.
The hosts then came out to bat and endured an 18-over phase and lost Aiden Markram to Mohammed Shami. However, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen remained unbeaten on 11 and 14 when stumps were called on the opening day.
India remember are without Virat Kohli due to injury while SA have been dealt the blow of losing Quinton de Kock from the Test side after he announced his retirement from the format. India currently lead the three-match series 1-0 and could seal the series win with a result at Johannesburg.
