David Warner Bows Out in Grandeur as Australia Sweep Series Against Pakistan

Australia’s David Warner retires from Test cricket with a half-century in his last innings.
In his 112th and final Test, at his home ground - the Sydney Cricket Ground, David Warner scored a 75-ball-57 and helped Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets to clinch the series 3-0.
Warner was out leg before wicket off Sajid Khan's bowling with just 11 runs needed for Australia to win the three-test series for the third time in a row.
Warner finished his red-ball career as Australia's fifth-highest Test run-scorer with a whopping 8,786 runs to his credit, laced with 26 centuries and 37 fifties. He's also the third-highest run-getter among openers in 147 years of Test cricket.
