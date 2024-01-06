David Warner Bows Out in Grandeur as Australia Sweep Series Against Pakistan

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019David Warner Bows Out in Grandeur as Australia Sweep Series Against Pakistan

#DavidWarner ended his Test career by scoring a half-century as Aus defeated Pak by 8 wickets to win the series 3-0.
Australia’s David Warner retires from Test cricket with a half-century in his last innings. 

(Photo: AP)
In his 112th and final Test, at his home ground - the Sydney Cricket Ground, David Warner scored a 75-ball-57 and helped Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets to clinch the series 3-0. 

Warner was out leg before wicket off Sajid Khan's bowling with just 11 runs needed for Australia to win the three-test series for the third time in a row. 

After Warner was dismissed for the final time in Test cricket, he waved to the audience and the SCG crowd erupted into standing ovations as he made his way back to the dressing room.
Earlier in the morning, when Warner led the squad onto the field, "Thanks Dave," featuring his signature leap, was also painted on the turf in front of the Members Stand.

Warner finished his red-ball career as Australia's fifth-highest Test run-scorer with a whopping 8,786 runs to his credit, laced with 26 centuries and 37 fifties. He's also the third-highest run-getter among openers in 147 years of Test cricket.

