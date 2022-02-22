Cummins, Warner and Starc to be Rested for Limited-Overs Leg of Pakistan Tour

The Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will sit out of the three One-Day Internationals and one-off T20 International against Pakistan to be played after the three-match Test series beginning in Rawalpindi on March 4.

While the three pacers are part of the Test squad, they along with opener David Warner with be rested for the limited-overs series under skipper Aaron Finch beginning on March 29 with the first ODI at Rawalpindi.

The ODIs are part of the Cricket World Cup ODI Super League matches.