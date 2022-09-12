CSK Winning IPL 2021 After Losing Toss Was a Huge Learning: SL Skipper Shanaka

Traditionally due to the dew factor, which comes into play in day/night matches, teams winning the toss in the desert usually elect to field first, and Pakistan too did the same by sending Sri Lanka to bat.

Shanaka said his side took lessons from CSK's win against KKR in 2021, where, despite being at the disadvantage after being asked to bat first, Dhoni's side won the title.

"If I go back to IPL 2021, it was Chennai (Super Kings) who won the final after batting first. These youngsters (team-mates) know the conditions and situation really well," said Shanaka after the final.

"After losing five wickets, Hasaranga-Rajapaksa made a difference. Upfront, Chamika and DDS (Dhananjaya de Silva) batted really well too."