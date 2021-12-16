CSA Discriminated Against Players on Basis of Race, Says SJN Report

"No decisions have been taken on any issues raised in the report and it would be premature to speculate on any action that may be taken. The board has got to look at the report in its entirety and engage with it seriously. This will be a continuation of what we are already doing. Overall, the SJN was an important process and that's why the board backed it all the way. It is now the responsibility of the board to engage with the report," it added.



The eye-opening findings revolve around the main pillars of South Africa's golden years - Smith, Boucher and de Villiers.



Of the three, De Villiers can breathe easiest because he is not dependent on South African cricket for a living or anything else. But that's not the case for Smith, CSA's director of cricket, and Boucher, the men's national team head coach.



Overall, the latest development may kick up a storm in the game in the country, who are struggling to overcome racism