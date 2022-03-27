Cricketer Says He Was Pulled up for Opposing Blackface in English Cricket

Even as English cricket continues to grapple with the crisis over racism in the game, yet another allegation of racism followed by institutional neglect has been raised.

Umar Razaq, a 31-year-old cricketer at Siston Town in England, had called for an apology from a Leicestershire club whose members “blacked-up” for a fancy dress party. On Facebook, Razaq had shared a photo from the party which showed four members in 'blackface'.

Razaq claims that instead of an apology being issued, he was instead called in for a disciplinary hearing – against himself. He was allegedly pulled up for breaching social media policy.

The incident is now being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), reported The Guardian.