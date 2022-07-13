South Africa Pull Out of ODI Series Against Australia in January

CSA had earlier asked Cricket Australia (CA) to "reconsider the dates" of the three games originally scheduled between January 12-17, but Australia's cricket governing body announced on Wednesday that they had been unable to find alternative dates to reschedule the series, according to cricket.com.au.

The cancellation of the series is a major setback to South Africa's hopes of qualifying directly for the ODI World Cup in India next year. However, it will reportedly free several star Australia Test cricketers to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL).