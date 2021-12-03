Cricket South Africa Chief Unaware of Any Postponement Plans of India's Tour

"We are unaware of any possible postponement of the Indian cricket tour to South Africa. We are engaging with the BCCI to ensure that the tour does go ahead. Any changes to the schedule will be discussed by the two boards. We are in regular contact with the BCCI with a view to ensuring that the tour can take place in an environment that is safe for all the players and officials," Naidoo told IANS over e-mail.

The CSA chairperson underscored the financial importance of the India tour. "A tour by India to any country is a great financial boost to the host country. The England and Australian fixtures have been rearranged for the coming years so the financial impact will ultimately be negligible," he said.

Naidoo further gave a lowdown on what will be the already agreed bio-secure measures for the Indian team when they come down to South Africa while giving reference of hosting Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"It was always planned that the games would be played within a BSE (bio-secure environment) set-up, the same measures that were put in place to ensure that the tours by Sri Lanka and Pakistan went off without a hitch earlier this year. The Indian team are due to travel by chartered plane to ensure their travel safety. A chartered plane will convey them to and from South Africa. Hotels have all been adequately protected with full Covid protocols in place."