Podcast: Injury Concerns, Marnus’ Ton Among Highlights on Day 1

Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja and Vihari are out injured but India are soldiering on in Australia as Day 1 of the Gabba Test ended with the home team at 274/5.

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss the big moments from the opening day of the Test series-decider.

Tim Paine elected to bat first after winning the toss in Brisbane and India made four changes to their line-up. Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja and Vihari are all out with Mayank Agarwal and Shardul Thakur getting a game along with debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.

A depleted bowling attack but India drew first blood as Siraj sent back David Warner in the first over of the day and then Marcus Harris was out to Shardul Thakur in the 9th over. Australia were 17/2.

Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschagne then steadied things with the team going to Lunch at 65/2.

Washington Sundar claimed Steve Smith’s scalp as his first Test wicket, out on 36. Marcus though went onto score his 5th Test century. His 113-run stand with Matthew Wade ended with Wade becoming T Natarajan’s first Test wicket and Marnus too fell to him 2 overs later.

Tim Paine and Cameron Green then saw out the day, and also the new ball as Australia were 274/5 at stumps.